184,309 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.10% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $9.78 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

