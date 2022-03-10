1,817 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,196. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

