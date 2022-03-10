$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will report sales of $180.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.64 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,591,000 after buying an additional 387,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,486,000 after buying an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

