16,377 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

