16,357 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

