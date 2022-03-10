1,600 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after acquiring an additional 311,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,625 shares of company stock worth $41,588,947. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

