1,217 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

