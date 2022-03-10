11,817 Shares in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QTNT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

