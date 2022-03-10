118,097 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 118,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.