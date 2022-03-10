11,248 Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 537.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 413.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 306.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Vuzix Profile (Get Rating)
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.