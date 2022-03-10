100,000 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCT opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

