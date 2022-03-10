10,000 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 336,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,660. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.28.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

