$1.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce $1.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $980.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.