$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $9.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.48 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

