$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

