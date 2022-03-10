$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.
In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,132,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
SAIC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.84.
About Science Applications International (Get Rating)
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
