$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 85,346 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

