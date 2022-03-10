$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 940,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $79,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth about $45,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

