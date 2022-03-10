$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL opened at $185.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.11 and its 200-day moving average is $268.02.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

