-$0.25 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the period. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,344. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $81.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

