$0.19 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,953,000 after purchasing an additional 402,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

