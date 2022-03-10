-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

PSTV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.23. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

