-$0.07 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,970. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

