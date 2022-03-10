-$0.07 EPS Expected for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

GLSI stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,381. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $69.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,501 shares of company stock valued at $392,893. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

