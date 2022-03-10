-$0.01 EPS Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ISR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,664. Isoray has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.98.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

