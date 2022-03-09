Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,514 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

