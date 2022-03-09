ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.