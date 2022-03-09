Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zovio by 1,292.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zovio by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 228.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZVO opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21. Zovio has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

