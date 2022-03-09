Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $309.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 313.30 ($4.11), with a volume of 65875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346 ($4.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 377.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 399.70.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

