Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stake Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

