ZelaaPayAE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,672.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $80,317.96 and $95,672.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008017 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

