Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 2,010,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,933.0 days.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81.

Get Zalando alerts:

About Zalando (Get Rating)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.