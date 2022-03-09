Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Zalando has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

