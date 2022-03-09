Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to Hold

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $118.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE EME traded up $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 3,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,445. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

