Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to “Hold”

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

CSAN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 132,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. Cosan has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cosan by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Cosan by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

