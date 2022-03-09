Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to “Hold”

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cosan Limited is an energy and infrastructure company. It also involved in n fuel distribution, sugar and ethanol production and natural gas distribution. Cosan Limited, formerly known as COSAN LTD, is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “
CSAN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 132,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. Cosan has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
