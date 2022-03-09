Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) to Buy

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Avidbank stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

