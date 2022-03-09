Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Strong Sell

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. However, Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZM. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.87.

ZM opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.93. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,357,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $35,332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

