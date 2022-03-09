Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.56.

AQUA stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $82,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after buying an additional 410,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

