Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) to Sell

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $1.04 on Monday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.