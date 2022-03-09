Zacks: Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $3.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.69. Target posted earnings per share of $3.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.30. Target has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

