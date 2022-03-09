Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $698.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) will announce $698.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.76 million. Masonite International posted sales of $646.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masonite International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

DOOR stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.75.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.