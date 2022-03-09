Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after buying an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day moving average is $262.21. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $300.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

