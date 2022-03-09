Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Douglas Emmett posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,371. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

