Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $148.20 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Crown Castle International by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

