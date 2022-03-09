Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWSC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 14,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,262. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

