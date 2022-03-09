Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

OPBK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 4,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

