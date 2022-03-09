Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.57 EPS

Equities analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.54. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $115.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

