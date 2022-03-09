Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,685,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.