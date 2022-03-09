Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GMED traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 21,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,615. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.17.
About Globus Medical (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
