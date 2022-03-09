Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

