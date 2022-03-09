Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is ($0.86). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($2.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 417,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

